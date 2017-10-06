High-profile Saint John lawyer Rod Gillis and his former partner are on the hook for around $2 million after defaulting on a bank loan.

The Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick recently ruled in favour of the Bank of Nova Scotia after Gillis, his former law firm partner David Rogers, and his son John Gillis failed to pay back the loan made in February 2012.

At the time the loan was granted, all three were members of Saint John law firm Gilbert McGloan and Gillis, but they were given the money through a company they were shareholders of called Gilmac Management Ltd.

Rod Gillis is a well-established figure in Saint John for his reputation both in and out of the courtroom.

In June, he offered one of his properties, the old Woolworth building at 91 King St., as a future home for city hall. He pitched a 10-year rental of the building, which he has been trying to sell for $1.75 million.

But it was a loan involving another building that led the Bank of Nova Scotia to sue Gillis and Rogers.

In 2012, Gillis, his son, and Rogers borrowed $2 million from the bank through their company called Gilmac Management Ltd.

According to a decision in late September by Justice Thomas Christie, the loan's purpose was to pay off an existing $800,000 loan from the Bank of Montreal.

22 King part of security

The remaining $1.2 million would be used to pay the partners of Gilbert McGloan and Gillis, essentially the shareholders of Gilmac Management, for the equity they held at the law firm.

The three shareholders of Gilmac were major players in the law firm, Christie said. According to the defendants, the equity they held in the law firm had grown "to a degree that it was financially prohibitive for other partners to join the firm."

As part of the terms for the loan, the bank took security on a building owned by Gelmac Management Ltd. at 22 King St. with a mortgage. The office building was at the time the home of Gilbert McGloan and Gillis.

Rod Gillis, Rogers and John Gillis were also listed as the guarantors on the loan with a maximum debt of $2 million, plus interests and costs. The building at 22 King St. is currently up for sale for $1.95 million.

The Bank of Nova Scotia took security on the loan with a mortgage on 22 King Street. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Gilmac Management, which later became 22 King Street Inc., defaulted on its loan in September 2014 after making no payments to the bank.

In court, the Bank of Nova Scotia attempted to secure the funds against 22 King St. Inc., Gillis and Rogers, with a summary judgment against the men. Prior to the hearing, John Gillis declared bankruptcy and was left out of the proceedings.

Both Gillis and Rogers presented arguments as to why a trial would be appropriate over a summary judgment from Justice Christie.

Gillis argued the material terms of his guarantee were altered when the bank cancelled a $50,000 line of credit offered along with the loan.

Christie noted it may have been Rogers who closed the line of credit when he left the firm. The judge also said accepting the Gillis's argument wouldn't recognize that the survival of a business rests primarily on those running it.

The arguments presented by Rogers also failed to persuade Christie, who ruled nothing presented by defendants would lead to a successful defence against the bank.

"The Defendants, somehow, blame the Bank for Gilmac's default or, point to one another, and seem to take no responsibility themselves" wrote Justice Christie.

Christie granted a summary judgment confirming the debt owed to the Bank of Nova Scotia for the amounts in its statement of claim. Along with the approximate $2 million debt, the bank is also entitled to $5,000 in costs from both men.

Gillis and Rogers have the opportunity to appeal the decision, but it is unclear if they will do so.

"I have no comment on that whatsoever" said Rogers over the phone. John Gillis also declined to comment through an email. Rod Gillis did not reply to a request for an interview.