Giant mural captivates Miramichi residents as artist transforms city walls
'I am learning something new every day'
By Gail Harding, CBC News Posted: Oct 01, 2017 8:00 AM AT Last Updated: Oct 01, 2017 8:00 AM AT
Four weeks ago, it was a boring grey wall on the side of a city building that barely got a glance when people drove or walked by.
Now, it's the focal point of a busy street corner in Miramichi, N.B., with people stopping by each day to check on its transformation, even interrupting media interviews to ask questions.
Allie Howe has been putting in long days to complete what he describes as the largest painting he's ever done.
"It's about 2,000 square feet. It's quite a challenge."
New day job
But the airbrush artist is so committed to getting the giant mural of the Chatham waterfront scene finished, he got the company he normally works for to give him six weeks off.
"My family isn't seeing a whole lot of me these days," he said of his wife and four children.
But Howe hopes they'll forgive him for the long hours when they find out they will be part of the mural.
"We are going to be some of the people in the picture. My parents and brother are going to be in there as well."
The mural is one of four being painted on buildings in the two downtown areas - Newcastle and Chatham.
It's included in a downtown beautification project that's part of a Canada 150 project spearheaded by the city and the Downtown Miramichi Association.
From grey to colourful
Howe's mural is brightening up the side of the Vogue Theatre, a building that was brought back to life by the EastSide Church after sitting vacant for 15 years. With the inside refurbishment complete, the outside facade will match.
Work is also being done on the mural on the side of the Mill Cove Coffee building in downtown Newcastle.
The other two murals are expected to be completed this fall or next spring.
Howe, a self-taught artist who has taken some formal art training including a course in photo realistic air brushing, said he was so excited when he heard about the project he hoped he'd be one of the artists picked.
"I hoped this was one of the buildings. It's just such a big canvas."
Three more weeks
Howe has only lost a few days of working on the mural due to bad weather but knows the next three weeks are crucial to get it completed.
"The way I look at this painting is that this is just the beginning, I am learning something new every day and I still feel I have so far to go and a lot to learn."
But Howe is also teaching those who stop and ask questions about the giant mural about how he does his work.
Sometimes he has so many visitors, it's hard to get work done but Howe said he loves sharing his passion for art and the Miramichi with others.
"People stop and tell me stories about the Vogue or ask me questions. It's great."
Positive response
Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon said the response to the mural project has been so positive city council would like to see it continue.
"We plan to set funds aside to see one or two done each year on buildings in the city."
For now, the two murals in each corner of the city are catching people's eye as they were intended to do.
