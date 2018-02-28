If you've got the veggies, this SPCA has 2 big bunnies for you

They're black and grey, they're big and fluffy, and the Fredericton SPCA is hoping they'll soon hop their way into someone's heart — and home.

Ollie and Kami are two Flemish giant rabbits who were surrendered to the shelter after their owner could no longer keep them at their new home.

Ollie is a three-year-old black male who weighs about seven kilograms, while Kami is a two-year-old grey female who tops the scales at nearly eight kilos.

This is Ollie and Kami, two Flemish giant rabbits in search of a new home. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Flemish giant rabbits are from Belgium and can grow to be about 10 kilograms. They came to America in the early 1980s and are known as the "gentle giant" of rabbits.

Annette James, director of operations for the Fredericton SPCA, said the bunnies share a special bond and will be adopted out as a package deal.

Ollie is three years old and weighs about seven kilograms. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

"We're not going to separate them because they have been together since they were very young," she said.

Ollie and Kami love to hang out and groom each other, but they like also their time apart. James said they love rabbit treats and romaine lettuce.

Kami is two years old and weighs nearly eight kilograms. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

"We've never had these breed of bunnies before," she said. "It's a learning curve for everybody."

Ollie is a shy rabbit and prefers to keep to himself, while Kami is social and affectionate.

Annette James, director of operations at the Fredericton SPCA, said the rabbits are rare and the staff is learning something new about them every day. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

They eat like any other rabbit but in much larger portions. They can eat up to four tablespoons of chopped fruit or carrots a day.

Getting ready for a new home

Before the two are able to go to a new home, there are few things that need to be done.

James said the top priority is getting Kami spayed and making sure she's had time to recover from the surgery. Ollie is already neutered.

The rabbits like to hang out and groom each other, but they also like their time apart. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

The Fredericton SPCA spays and neuters all animals it takes in.

James said the rabbits have very different personalities and it will take some time to better understand who they are before adopting them to anyone.

Ollie and Kami have a special bond and they have to find a home together. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

She said anyone who is considering adoption should keep in mind their size and needs and do their research.

The two rabbits are mostly litter trained, and these two require a little bit more room because of their size, James said.

"Research is absolutely critical," she said. "That's why our adoption process is best matching."