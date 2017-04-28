The East Coast Music Awards handed out many of the event's top awards on Thursday night at the gala in Saint John.

The region's top performers had a chance to pick up awards — and in the case of Serge Brideau of Les Hotesses D'Hilaire, the premier of New Brunswick.

Serge Brideau of Les Hotesses D'Hilaire picks up Premier Brian Gallant as he presented the band the Group Recording of the Year award at the 2017 East Coast Music Awards gala in Saint John. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Just in case you couldn't make it to the gala, here are some of the best photos from the ECMAs on Thursday night.

Les Hotesses d'Hilaire perform at the 2017 East Coast Music Awards gala on Thursday. The band won the Group Recording and Francophone Recording of the Year awards for the album Touche-moi pas là! (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Classified, left, and David Myles perform at the 2017 East Coast Music Awards gala in Saint John on Thursday. The two collaborated on the 2012 hit Inner Ninja. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Halifax singer-songwriter Ria Mae smiles after winning the Solo Recording of the Year award at ECMAs. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Nova Scotia's Old Man Luedecke won the coveted Album of the Year award for Domestic Eccentric on Thursday. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Fredericton's Tristan Horncastle held his son Hudson as he addressed the Saint John crowd after winning the Country Recording of the Year award for Turnin' Up A Sundown at the ECMAs. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Nova Scotia hip-hop artist Classified pointed out to the crowd after winning the Song of the Year award for No Pressure at the 2017 ECMAs. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

The Motorleague of Moncton received the Rock Recording of the Year award for Holding Patterns at the 2017 East Coast Music Awards gala. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Vivian Ni

Vivian Ni of Fredericton's École Saint Anne won the TD Canada Music Moves Me award at the East Coast Music Awards. (Julia Wright/CBC)