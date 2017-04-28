Getting carried away at the East Coast Music Awards in Saint John
Les Hotesses d'Hilaire Group walked away with 2 awards ... and Serge Brideau walked away with the premier
CBC News Posted: Apr 28, 2017 9:11 AM AT Last Updated: Apr 28, 2017 9:11 AM AT
The East Coast Music Awards handed out many of the event's top awards on Thursday night at the gala in Saint John.
The region's top performers had a chance to pick up awards — and in the case of Serge Brideau of Les Hotesses D'Hilaire, the premier of New Brunswick.
Just in case you couldn't make it to the gala, here are some of the best photos from the ECMAs on Thursday night.
