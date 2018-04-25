Gerry Lowe will seek Liberal nomination for Saint John Harbour

Saint John city councillor and businessman Gerry Lowe will seek the Liberal nomination for Saint John Harbour in the provincial election this September.

Lowe made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, confirming rumours that had been circulating for several months.

"I feel I can do more for the City of Saint John and my riding by sitting at the table in Fredericton," he said in a statement.

Lowe has been a councillor for five years.

He is the former owner of Vet's Taxi, which he operated for 43 years, and is a developer.

The nomination convention will be held May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kent Theatre, 24 Coburg St.

The provincial election is Sept. 24.

