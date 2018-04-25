Skip to Main Content
Gerry Lowe will seek Liberal nomination for Saint John Harbour

Notifications

New

Gerry Lowe will seek Liberal nomination for Saint John Harbour

City councillor and businessman Gerry Lowe wants to run for the Liberals in Saint John Harbour in the provincial election this September.

City councillor and businessman says he can accomplish more 'sitting at the table in Fredericton'

CBC News ·
Gerry Lowe has served as a Saint John city councillor for five years, representing the south end, Waterloo Village, lower west side and part of the north end. (CBC)

Saint John city councillor and businessman Gerry Lowe will seek the Liberal nomination for Saint John Harbour in the provincial election this September.

Lowe made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, confirming rumours that had been circulating for several months.

"I feel I can do more for the City of Saint John and my riding by sitting at the table in Fredericton," he said in a statement.

Lowe has been a councillor for five years.

He is the former owner of Vet's Taxi, which he operated for 43 years, and is a developer.

The nomination convention will be held May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kent Theatre, 24 Coburg St.

The provincial election is Sept. 24.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us