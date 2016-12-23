A 48-year-old Moncton, N.B., man drowned in the Philippines while trying to save a swimmer in distress.

Gerald Arthur of Moncton, N.B., drowned while trying to rescue a woman in the Philippines who was being swept away by high waves. (Facebook)

Philippine news agency GMA News reports a woman was swimming Wednesday when big waves caused by bad weather swept her away. The incident happened in the town of Casiguran in the province of Aurora.

The man who tried to save her was identified as Gerald Arthur.

Arthur's friend, Stephen Walton, said Arthur was travelling with his girlfriend, who is from the Philippines, and by all indications was enjoying the trip.

GMA News said the woman who drowned was also a Filipina but not Gerald's girlfriend. She had become an American citizen and was also a tourist in the area.

Looked forward to trip

"It's hard to grasp," said Walton. "He was looking forward to that trip so much, and he and his new girlfriend Sally were having fun … and you couldn't write a more tragic story in my mind."

Arthur's actions were an example of bravery at its best, said Walton, who describes Arthur as a kind person who loved his humour.

The beach in the town of Casigurian in the Philippines. (Google Streetview)

"Most of us know that one person that doesn't have a mean bone in his body and doesn't have an enemy in the world," said Walton. "A pretty gentle soul — that was Gerald for sure.

"Gerald was pretty far from the athletic type and I'm pretty sure he was just at a modest skill of swimming and you know compared to someone … who would be an excellent swimmer, who may go in to save somebody," said Walton. "Obviously that would be good of them, but not necessarily so brave — it might come pretty easy to them."

Barely knew victim

"But Gerald, I'm sure that wasn't the case. But he would have overcame … any fear he had of going in there just to try and save that person who he barely knew."

Close friend Asied Debly says Arthur was quiet, yet friendly, meek, unselfish and easygoing.

Gerald Arthur died in the town of Casiguran in the province of Aurora. (Google Maps)

Debly says Arthur coached a youth soccer team, played the piano, and had a flower garden.

"If I had a single daughter I'd want her to meet somebody like him, he's just decent." said Debly. "No bad habits — a gentleman. It's a real waste that he's gone."

Debly said it is still hard to believe.

"It was really surreal — it's hard to believe it takes two or three days for it to kick in." said Debly. "But then when I look at his pictures that I have the tears start coming and its truly sad. He'll be missed."

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said Canadian officials are providing consular assistance to the family.

In an email to CBC News, Kristine Racicot says the government of Canada will not comment further at this time out of respect for the family.