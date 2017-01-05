Friends trying to repatriate the remains of a Moncton man who drowned in the Philippines two weeks ago while trying to save a woman in distress say it's been a long and difficult wait.

"It's really sad for us," said Asied Debly, who described Gerald Arthur as a "dear chum" and part of a brotherhood of friends who attended St. Thomas University.

"Everything's in limbo," said Debly. "It must be horrible for his parents and his sister."

Debly says he gets some updates on Facebook from a mutual friend, Sean Scully, who resides in Hong Kong.

Arthur, 48, was in a relationship with Scully's Filipina nanny, Sally Villareal, and was travelling with her near the small town of Casiguran in the north of the Philippine archipelago on Dec. 21 when the accident happened.

GMA News identified the other drowning victim as Teresita Ramos, a Filipina who had become a U.S. citizen.

'For him, to just [have that] reflex and dive into the water and go after this woman, to me, that's a hero.' - Asied Debly, friend

Debly said Arthur didn't know Ramos and that's what makes his actions that day so much more extraordinary — though in keeping with Arthur's kind and gentle nature.

"For him, to just [have that] reflex and dive into the water and go after this woman, to me, that's a hero," he said.

Scully told CBC News that Arthur's remains are in Manila and that Villareal is on leave from her job to try to facilitate their return.

CBC News reached out to Villareal, but was unable to establish communication.

Scully believes she is getting some help from the local Canadian embassy.

No date for funeral

Global Affairs Canada, formerly known as the Department of External Affairs, manages diplomatic and consular relations.

According to its Death Abroad fact sheet, "returning the remains of a loved one to Canada requires the help of qualified funeral homes in Canada and in the country where the death occurred."

"The date of the funeral service should not be confirmed before the remains or ashes have been returned and cleared Canadian Customs."

Thus far, the Fundy Funeral Home in Saint John has not released a date for a service.

Fifteen days after the accident, staff there say they still don't know when all the paperwork and logistical issues will be resolved.

They say such a wait is not unusual for a death overseas.

"But it's disappointing for the families," said funeral director Billy Tyler.

According to the obituary, Arthur is survived by his parents Frank and Dolores Arthur of Rothesay. He also has a brother who lives in Alberta, and a sister who lives in Ottawa.

CBC News did ask for an update from Global Affairs, but as of early Thursday evening had not received a response.