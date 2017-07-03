Restrictions on new admissions at the largest francophone hospital in New Brunswick have been lifted just days after being put in place as the facility's occupancy rate swelled.

Dr. Martin Robichaud, medical director of the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont hospital, sent a memo to staff Friday saying all patients who could safely be sent home were to leave the Moncton facility as soon as possible.

It said all new admissions from outside the region would be reviewed.

"It is with enormous regret that I have to announce that the CHU Dumont cannot continue its regular activities and its mandate as a reference and teaching hospital," wrote Robichaud in French.

Robichaud confirmed Monday in an e-mail to Radio-Canada that restrictions put in place Friday have been lifted.

At the time of the restrictions, Dr. Rémi LeBlanc, president of the hospital's council of physicians and dentists, told Radio-Canada the occupancy rate of the hospital was about 120 per cent.

He said the situation was made worse because staff are taking vacation time during the summer.