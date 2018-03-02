George Woodworth is excited to be getting back some of his independence. Woodworth hasn't been able to drive in 10 years, after a fall put him in a wheelchair, with limited strength in his arms.

But thanks to some help, Woodworth will soon be back on the road. Woodworth's friends and family chipped in to buy George Woodworth a van.

"It's going to open up my world," said Woodworth.

"Having the independence to come and go really makes a difference in your feeling of self-worth, the feeling of being an independent person. You're not dependant on having someone else help you in and out of your vehicle."

Woodworth isn't able to drive it just yet. A few alterations are needed first. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Woodworth started raising money for the van back in the summer of 2017.

"I really didn't know what I was in store for," Woodworth said. "I knew what I hoped to happen, and this is it.

"I remember when I hit 10 grand I thought, wow, this is awesome. And then I thought, 'Oh my goodness, we have to do this over three times and I know the end is going to be harder than the first.'"

Giving back

Now, Woodworth couldn't be more thankful for all the people who supported his quest to get the van.

"I want to really, really send out a heartfelt thank you and let everyone know how much I deeply appreciate it to give me back a sense of freedom that I haven't enjoyed in over 10 years."

Woodworth, who has been using a wheelchair since he fell 10 years ago, is able to get in and out of his new van without any help. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Woodworth said he wants to return the kindness, by talking to others who have had major injuries. He said it was incredibly helpful after his injury when other people in wheelchairs gave him encouraging words.

"Just to prove to you that live isn't over, and life can be what you make it. And it made such a difference to me, I'm really looking forward to giving back to the disabled community."

Woodworth shows one of the transfer boards he made from wood. He was inspired to create and sell the boards after his physiotherapists and other health-care workers suggested he make more of them. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

After his injury, Woodworth started pursuing a career in woodworking. That included making new transfer boards, used in transferring people with physical limitations from one chair to another, for people who were in similar situations.

Along with the wooden transfer boards, Woodworth makes cutting boards and serving trays that have been shipped around the continent and overseas.

Woodworth can't drive the van just yet. Some adjustments need to be made, but he said he expects to be on the road within a few weeks.

"If I want to go for a cup of coffee or take my wife out on a date … just the freedom to come and go as most people expect to."