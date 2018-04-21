Saint John market's bell ringer known for big cigar, bigger heart

For two decades, "Georgie" has reported to the Saint John City Market at 7:30 a.m. sharp.

Usually, George Wilkins is chewing his trademark accessory — a fat Century Sam cigar.

He climbs up a narrow set of stairs and pulls a long rope, ringing the century-old bell that officially opens the market for business.

George takes his bell-ringing duties seriously. He's showed up to open the Saint John City Market almost every day for 20 years.

Sometimes he cracks jokes with the maintenance guys and acting market manager Dave Kirkpatrick. Sometimes he helps out by gathering up cardboard boxes or delivering coffee and messages.

"He tells us how the market should be run," Kirkpatrick said.

The market is a subject on which George has strong opinions.

The view from the deputy clerk's office, where George rings the bell to start the market day. The Saint John City Market is the oldest continuously operated farmer's market in Canada, with a charter dating from 1785. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"I walk to the market," George said. "You know why, dear? To check and see if the guys are doing their jobs right. OK? If a guy ain't doing their jobs — walking papers!"

"Nobody else would take this job over. Just me."

The old-timers and management at the City Market agree.

George is one-of-a-kind.

George has been giving the cigars a rest lately. 'I feel great. I feel young!” he said. “They ask my age, and I surprise them. I feel 27. I need muscles to ring that bell.” (Julia Wright / CBC)

'Mayor of Loch Lomond'

George and his twin brother, Donnie, were born at the Saint John General Hospital in 1938.

According to their older brother, John, it was clear early on that George was "different." He stopped going to school in Grade 6.

"My mother was of the old school," John said. "She'd always say 'there's nothing wrong with him."

Later, the family moved from the old east end out to Loch Lomond Road, where George made a name for himself as a hard worker.

An older photo of George on the bulletin board at his house. 'Everybody knows me. I got all kinds of good friends.' (Julia Wright / CBC)

George recalls always "moving around, keep working, walking. . .shovelling snow, or working on a truck somewhere. I used to work at the yellow truck, Texaco, on Bayside Drive. Helper on the truck."

In his spare time, he loved pitching horseshoes and taking care of animals.

He earned the nickname "The Mayor of Loch Lomond."

"They had a vote," George deadpans.

The nickname might also have had something to do with George's outgoing personality and enthusiasm for whatever job he could get.

At 80, George still reports to the City Market every morning. 'It would be good to retire, but it would be lonesome around the house. Boring.' (Julia Wright / CBC)

"People always had a liking for him," John said. "He never worked for any kind of wages. … A guy would give him $5 or $10 maybe for a day's work. He would always slog up through the snow to fill somebody's oil barrel or stuff like that."

'Always kind to people'

John remembers his brother stepping in "if a bunch of the girls were playing baseball and a bunch of the guys would be interfering with them, he would protect them, kind of thing.

"He made sure they were all right. He was always kind to people."

A photo of George and his special friend, Ann. An X and the word 'bye' have been scratched over her picture since she died several years ago. (Julia Wright / CBC)

After George's mother died in 1989, he moved into Cozy Manor, a small special care home a few blocks from the City Market.

He became one of uptown Saint John's great cast of characters — always walking around, making friends.

Years ago, he was accompanied by his lady friend, Ann, and Pineapple, a dog that belonged to Cozy Manor.

A framed photo of George and his beloved dog, Pineapple, hangs at his home. 'He was always kind to people,' said his brother, John. (Julia Wright / CBC)

Part of the team

Both Ann and Pineapple are gone now.

The bell-ringing duties, however, remain. He recalls his first day 20 years ago.

"The girl up there before Dave came … I ain't sure what her name was. I asked her, 'Any chance for me to ring the bell?' She said, OK, go do it. Right at 7:30!"

The bell George rings to open and close the market. 'He really brightens everyone’s day,' said Dave Kirkpatrick. "I think the market really gives him purpose.” (Julia Wright / CBC)

He speaks fondly of the long-term market workers: maintenance staff Roger Lee and Dan Edison, whom he calls Danny Boy, Robbie Baleman at Baleman's Produce, and painter Linda Cooke, who gave him a Curious George book for St. Patrick's Day. He's outlasted many of the market staff.

George poses with some of his friends at the market.

They recently gave him a City Market jacket and a red polo shirt with a Saint John crest on one breast, and his name printed on the other. On the sleeve is his title: "Bell Ringer."

"Bell dinger!" he said. "Get it straight!"

Recently, they pitched on a plaque to commemorate his 20th year on the job. It'll go up at the head of the market below the bell.

"George is part of the team," said Kirkpatrick.

One of George's market friends adjusts a plaque that will be hung in George's honour at the head of the market. (Julia Wright / CBC)

A 'very special person'

With his 81st birthday coming up in October, George still comes to work most days.

"I feel great. I feel young!" he said. "They ask my age, and I surprise them. I feel 27. I need muscles to ring that bell."

That said, George had prostate surgery last year, and has recently had to miss a few days because of illness. He's claims he's all but quit smoking cigars — but sometimes keeps an unlit stub in his mouth, just for show.

In the hallway of Cozy Manor, George shows off an Easter card he received from the City Market. He's lived in the special care home in uptown Saint John for nearly 30 years. (Julia Wright / CBC)

"He's a very social person, and I think that has helped lead to his longevity," Kirkpatrick said. "He really brightens everyone's day. I think the market really gives him purpose."

George is coy about his plans for retirement. Things wouldn't be quite the same if he wasn't there to ring the bell.

"It would be good to retire," he said, "but it would be lonesome around the house. Boring."