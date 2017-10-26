One of the first New Brunswickers to undergo government-funded gender-confirming surgery in the province suggests the coverage for various procedures is skewed in favour of men, and says that should be changed.

"As I sort of read a bit more about more of what's covered, it became obvious there were issues," said Olivier Hébert, a transgender man and one of the first patients, about his thoughts leading up to his September surgery.

The surgery involved the removal of his breasts.

"There's a skew in favour of trans men. People like me."

The New Brunswick government announced it would fund the surgeries in June.

Hébert said he's pleased "top surgery" is available within his home province but also said there's room for improvement.

Nervous about being a 'guinea pig'

The fourth-year St. Thomas University student originally planned to spend $10,000 to travel to Ontario and see a doctor who specializes in transitional surgeries.

While he did save money, he was nervous that remaining in New Brunswick meant potentially being a doctor's first patient.

He said communication between him and the medical staff could have been better. He was given pamphlets for procedures that, while similar to his, didn't specifically address what he'd undergo.

He was also given information in large amounts at a time, making it hard to process.

"I got a lot more information about what was going to happen to me that I was actually clear on and actually retained from my own research."

In the end, Hébert decided he was fine with being a "guinea pig" and was prepared if the results weren't as pristine as those from a more experienced doctor.

"Whatever," he said. "I'll be like a Cards Against Humanity card. 'An asymmetrical boob job.'"

What's covered isn't enough

A major point of contention for the 21-year-old is what's covered.

He learned that liposuction, a $3,000 procedure, to remove some of the extra fat left over on the breasts for men and laser-hair removal for transitioning women aren't covered because they're considered cosmetic.

Olivier Hébert had his 'top surgery' on Sept. 6. He said recovery time was relatively short but says communication between him and his doctors could have been better. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

"If you want to get rid of a beard, you have to get each hair removed," said Hébert. "If you take estrogen, that hair that you've already grown is not going away."

As a man, he felt the coverage for women isn't as strong as it is for men.

While "bottom" surgeries are available for women, the student said laser-hair removal, breast augmentations and voice training aren't covered, even though they're essential for these patients.

"Any surgery I would want to get as a trans guy, I pretty much had access to. If I wanted phalloplasty, which would be to have a penis made, I could get that done."

"Women don't have access to these deemed 'cosmetic' surgeries. It's sort of like being told, 'you can only be a woman to this degree.'"

Danger for transgender women

While Hébert said he understands why the government classifies those surgeries as purely cosmetic for others, he said the needs of transgender people are different.

"The reality is a trans woman who wants to have their hair removed but can't is at a far higher rate to be beat up by men who are like, 'you're a sissy' or 'you're a tranny.'"

Olivier Hébert documented his change in voice while taking hormones1:29

The Department of Health said it was unable to reply to CBC's request for an interview by deadline Wednesday evening.

Hébert said that while the coverage isn't perfect, he's happy he took the first step towards being a pioneer in the province.

"It's exciting,"he said. "It's cool to be one of the first people having access to this coverage and going through the process and realizing, 'Yes, it works. As rudimentary as this setup is, it's working.'"