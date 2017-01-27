Some Geary residents expressed confusion and frustration Friday about the on-again, off-again power situation in the rural community, following the major ice storm earlier this week.

While NB Power crews made progress restoring electricity to other parts of the province, where some customers had been without power since Tuesday, Christine Wagorn said her home went dark for the first time at 7:30 a.m.

"When we had the ice storm, it flickered and I was quite surprised we actually had power, but we did have power," said Wagorn.

It went out about three times during the storm, but only briefly, she said.

​Although power was back on again in Wagorn's neighbourhood by around 11:30 a.m., she and others are nervous it could go out again, particularly given the late outage.

"My husband and I are from Ontario and we wonder why NB Power like doesn't put lines underground" to avoid outages, she said.

NB Power spokesman Brent Staeben posted on Twitter that the utility "is happy to answer any questions about the challenges & cost of burying power lines in non-urban environments."

'A really big relief'

Natasha Stennick had to pick her daughters up early from Geary Elementary School after it lost some power and had no water. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Down the road from Wagorn, crews were working next door to Natasha Stennick's home.

She, too, lost power at 7:30 a.m. but was soon back online and able to turn off her generator.

"A really big relief," said Stennick, noting her aunt in nearby Hoyt has been without power since Tuesday.

Still, Stennick had to pick up her two daughters early from Geary Elementary Community School because it lost some of its power and had no water.

She said if she wasn't already home dealing with the power outage, the school situation would have been an inconvenience.

James Macdonald, who lives in Noonan, also had to pick up his daughter from the school.

"They just told us that there was no water at the school, so with no water the kids can't use the washroom," he said.

Power at his home went out briefly on Thursday night, but as of noon Friday, so far so good, said Macdonald.

State of emergency on Acadian Peninsula

The number of outages also yo-yoed provincewide on Friday.

At around 9:30 a.m., more than 58,000 homes and businesses had no electricity. Just before noon, that number jumped to nearly 64,000, it dropped again to about 60,000 around 1 p.m., and was back down around 58,000 by 1:30 p.m.

Three communities on the Acadian Peninsula declared a state of emergency on Friday: Tracadie, Lamèque and Shippagan.

NB Power hopes to have 99 per cent of customers in Bouctouche, Moncton, Sackville, Shediac and Sussex back online by Friday evening, 85 per cent in Miramichi, and 65 per cent in Tracadie.

At the peak of the outages Wednesday morning, about 133,000 homes and businesses were affected.