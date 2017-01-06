After helping Team Canada win a silver medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship, 19-year-old Julien Gauthier will finish his season with the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The club announced in a release Friday that it had acquired Gauthier from the Val-d'Or Foreurs at the end of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's holiday trade window.

Val d'Or will receive the Sea Dogs' 2017 third-round pick, two 2018 second-round picks and a 2019 first-round pick in the deal as well as forward Nathan Cyr-Trottier.

Team president Trevor Georgie says Gauthier is "another weapon" for the Saint John Sea Dogs. who currently sit atop the QMJHL Maritimes Division. (Roger Cosman/CBC News)

"We are very pleased to welcome Julien to our team," Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie said in a statement. "He's another weapon, a goal scorer that brings us size and skill."

Gauthier tallied seven points, including five goals, in seven games during the World Junior Championships.

The Carolina Hurricanes picked the Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que. native 21st overall in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft last year.

Gauthier helped the Foreuers win the QMJHL President's Cup in 2014 and played in the Memorial Cup the same year.

He has 95 goals, and 187 points, in 207 career QMJHL games.