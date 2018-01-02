A gasoline spill in the ambulance bay of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital forced patients to relocate after fumes got into the emergency room Monday night

"An ambulance had punctured a gas tank and was leaking fuel in the ambulance bay," said Mike Mizner, a platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department.

The Fredericton Fire Department was called just before midnight, when about 30 to 40 litres of gasoline spilled.

"It did not get into the storm drains or any of the drains," he said.

The fire department said the emergency room was evacuated, but Stephanie Neilson-Levesque, a spokesperson for Horizon Health Network, said patients were simply moved within the ER.

Nobody was hurt during the incident, but patients in the emergency room complained of feeling dizzy and light-headed from the fumes, the fire department said.

Mizner also said vents at the northeast side of the building also had to be shut down to prevent fumes from getting into the hospital.

The platoon captain said he doesn't know how many patients were moved.

Neilson-Levesque said ambulances would use the front door of the emergency department, and the ambulance bays would be thoroughly cleaned.

The problem ambulance was also loaded onto a tow truck and taken away.

Firefighters also put a bin under the leak to contain the gas, which was eventually cleaned up with absorbent just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Public works was also on scene to check the storm sewers to make sure there wasn't any contamination.