NB Power crews struck a gas line in Fredericton Saturday morning while trying to dig up a power pole damaged by a taxi in an early-morning collision.

Sgt. Dwight Doyle said RCMP responded around 10:20 a.m. after NB Power reported a leak.

Around 4:00 a.m. a taxi hit the power pole at the end of Waterloo Row, he said.

Doyle said Enbridge Gas addressed the problem but the road was closed for several hours.