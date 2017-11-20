Fredericton is getting a new market only this time, residents can buy produce and other essentials at night.

The new Garrison Night Market will be opening its doors on Carleton Street next summer, with a grand opening scheduled for June 21.

The market will be open every Thursday between 4:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., until Sept. 6.

"It adds to more dynamism downtown," said Stacey Russell, assistant manager with Fredericton Tourism. "It'll be another great reason for people to come downtown on Thursday evenings."

The pilot project will include everything from local and imported handmade products, to art and fine crafts, to locally grown farm products. The market will also include local micro-brews, ciders and sprits.

There will also be entertainment and food visitors can enjoy.

"Our imaginations at Fredericton Tourism have been running wild for quite some time now," said Russell. "It's a natural fit."

'It's going to encourage people to go out for supper, to roam around downtown.' - Stacey Russell, Fredericton Tourism

The changing of the guard performances in the area will take place at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A stage near the 104th Regiment of Foot pedway will also add local musical entertainment to the mix.

"The new Carleton Street is designed to be a festival street, an important element of the new City Centre plan and part of a long-term development vision for the Historic Garrison District," David Seabrook, manager of Fredericton Tourism said in a media release.

With a unique paver design, electrical infrastructure that will be installed in the spring, and the shared street model with extra width, it's perfect for a market," he said.

Competing markets

Russell said Fredericton Tourism consulted with the existing Saturday markets in the city to ensure the new market will only add to the current offerings.

She said the evening market will target people getting ready to visit the cottage over the weekend or encourage visitors to stay longer in the city.

"They can stop at the night market … get some produce for the weekend," she said.

Russell said this will also be a complimentary service to businesses downtown.

"We're bringing people downtown … most people don't go home at nine o' clock," she said. "It's going to encourage people to go out for supper, to roam around downtown."

Fredericton Tourism will have spaces to rent at the market. There will also be criteria for entrepreneurs to participate. People interested in vending at the 2018 Garrison Night Market can contact the Fredericton Tourism office.