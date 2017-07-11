Saint John Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary is calling for bylaw changes that would require the owners of townhouse and condominium developments with more than four units to pay for private garbage collection.

She made the motion at Monday night's council meeting as the cash-strapped city searches for ways to save money.

McAlary contends the city is doing too much garbage collection and believes individuals or companies that own multiple units and rent or lease them out should be treated as commercial businesses, which don't quality for city pickup.

"Normally, to me, that would fall under the category of a commercial business because that's how they make their money — they rent and lease these townhouses," she said.

"But that's not the case. The city does pick up their garbage and what all those townhouse people do, they put all their garbage in a big pile out near the street, and they put it out at all different times, and then what happens is the animals and the birds get into it."

McAlary said it's been a problem for at least three or four years and she routinely hears complaints from other people who live in the vicinity who wind up with garbage strewn across their properties.

"It's a mess," and unfair to them, she said.

She thinks the developments should provide dumpsters so tenants can dispose of their garbage at any time without creating any problems. The development owners should also hire private contractors to empty the dumpsters.

Her proposal would not apply to townhouses or condo units individually owned by the occupants, she stressed.

The city has tried in the past without success to get landlords to advise tenants of the proper way to dispose of their garbage and to crack down on enforcement, said McAlary.

"So I'm trying to figure out how we can correct this problem a different way," she said.

Council voted to refer the motion to city staff.

McAlary expects a report from staff as early as next week but said she's unsure what to expect. She has raised the issue with city staff before and no action has been taken, she said.