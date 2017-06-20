Looking to make a few bucks for your cause?

Grand Bay-Westfield has launched a program offering $200 a kilometre to non-profit groups to pick up roadside litter.

"Any non-profit interested in the beautification of their community, and raising funds for their charity, we're your guy," Mayor Grace Losier said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

The incentive program was launched Monday, and the municipality is hopeful several groups will volunteer.

The opportunity is open to any non-profit organization looking to raise money.

"We just thought this would be a bit of an incentive to broaden the audience and excite more groups about the potential," Losier said.

Grand Bay-Westfield Mayor Grace Losier says the new program will help keep the area beautiful. (CBC)

In the past, volunteer groups in Grand Bay-Westfield have picked up roadside refuse, but Losier said a group's focus often changes when the leadership changes.

"We thought, you know what? Let's extend it … and make this available to any non-profit group for the entire length of the municipality, " she said. "It's a win-win for both of us."

Losier said generally the area is pretty clean, but improvements can always be made, especially near restaurants.

"There's always those persons who roll down their car window and chuck whatever they've got," she said. "That can happen anywhere."

Safety first

Losier said it was also suggested volunteers wear vests and gloves when picking up trash.

Non-profit organizations looking to take part can call the town office.

"We'll accept their help whenever they're willing to offer it," she said.

​