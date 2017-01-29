Six days following the ice storm in New Brunswick, Premier Brian Gallant announced on Sunday that between 100 and 150 troops will arrive in the province within the next 24 hours to help with recovery efforts.

Speaking at a news conference in Shippagan, N.B., Gallant said members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be deployed to the areas of the province affected most severely by Tuesday's ice storm, which likely includes the Acadian Peninsula where almost 20,000 people are still without power.

The troops, he said, will have different tasks, including door-to-door efforts and debris clearance.

At this point, Gallant couldn't say how much this will cost, nor whether the province or Ottawa will pay for their deployment.

The premier said there are now believed to be 31 people affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.