Suspension of the Energy East pipeline is bad news for New Brunswick, says Premier Brian Gallant.

TransCanada said Thursday that it will suspend its application for the pipeline for 30 days and may abandon the project entirely. The announcement came after the National Energy Board regulator announced a tougher review process.

"There's no sugar coating it," Gallant said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "TransCanada suspending its application in order to re-evaluate the viability of the Energy East pipeline project, is not good news for those who want to see that pipeline built."

TransCanada said it wants to do a "careful review" of the new assessment process to gauge its effect on the costs, schedules and viability of the pipeline to the Atlantic coast.

"We will do everything we can to have TransCanada continue the process, but there's no doubt that it is possible they won't," said Gallant, who also spoke with TransCanada CEO Russ Girling following after the suspension was announced.

"Proceeding with the NEB process is still an option being considered by TransCanada. But they are indeed considering other options as well."

In August, the National Energy Board expanded Energy East's review, saying it will consider the project's indirect greenhouse gas contributions and will provide "more visibility" to the evaluation of risks associated with accidents such as oil spills.

The Energy East pipeline would take crude from Canada's oil heartland of Alberta and send it to eastern refineries and a marine terminal in Saint John. It would offer higher prices for Canadian producers, whose landlocked product trades at a discount to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.

Liberal government backs project

Gallant said the New Brunswick Liberals continue to support the Energy East pipeline from Alberta to Saint John, which he said would help create thousands of jobs and contribute to the growth of the Canadian economy.

He said the pipeline would also help diversify export markets for oil, reduce dependency on importing foreign oil and offer a safe mode of transportation of Canadian oil.

Since the recent announcement by the NEB panel about the expanded focus of its assessment of the project, Gallant said, the province has spoken to the federal government to seek assurances "that a fair process will be in place that will not negatively impact the project proponent."

TransCanada CEO Russ Girling speaks about plans for the Energy East pipeline in August 2013. On Thursday, the company said it has suspended its application to build the pipeline. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

In his statement, Gallant also said the province has never included the Energy East pipeline in its economic or fiscal targets.

"With that said, with the project we could do even more to grow the New Brunswick economy, strengthen education and improve health care services," he said.