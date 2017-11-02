Premier Brian Gallant says Donald Arseneault has been told he must choose between remaining a Liberal MLA and becoming the Ottawa-based manager of lobbying for a national labour union.

Gallant said in question period Thursday morning that the government put the choice to Arseneault "several days ago."

"We made it clear to the member for Campbellton-Dalhousie that he is in a perceived conflict of interest and he has to act, and make a decision between being a Liberal MLA, or having the job that is perceived to be containing lobbying in its description," Gallant said.

Arseneault has said he won't lobby any governments directly but will supervise and advise staff lobbyists working for Canada's Building Trades Unions.

But the Progressive Conservative Opposition has hammered the Liberals, calling into question Arseneault's explanation.

They've also questioned his assertion that he gave up his labour duties as minister of post-secondary education, training and labour on Aug. 22, after telling Gallant he'd been approached about the job.

Premier Brian Gallant says Arseneault has been told he must choose between the Ottawa job and remaining Liberal MLA. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Arseneault wasn't in the legislature when Gallant made his comments.

Gallant can't fire an MLA but he can eject one from the Liberal caucus. The premier was careful to say Arseneault must choose between the union job and remaining as a "Liberal MLA."

More to come



