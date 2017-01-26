​New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant said his government will invest $7 million to improve literacy rates and set the lowest tax rates for small business south of Manitoba, during his state of the province address Thursday night in Fredericton.

He also said his government will invest $230 million more in mental health, home and general health care, and "as long as I am their premier, I will not close any rural hospitals in this province."

Focusing on "the right things"

Gallant, who took office in 2014, said New Brunswickers want the government to focus on the economy, education and health care.

That meant other departments "had a rougher ride" financially, but the province is on track to reduce the deficit and balance its budget, he said.

"We are focused on the right things, in our opinion of course," he told the crowd at the sold-out Fredericton Convention Centre.

While Gallant introduced few new ideas during the address, he touted three of his government's plans that work towards the province's priorities: the economic growth plan, the 10-year education plan and the New Brunswick family plan.

Gallant said all three are interlinked and will ideally help "everyone to access the work force."

Government also committed to literacy spending last year

He stressed the importance of literacy as a major barrier, and said the government will continue to invest in education and training, allowing even those with limited financial means to access university courses.

The government had committed $4.5 million for a new literacy strategy in last year's budget but Gallant did not say whether the $7 million was an entirely new investment or if some of the money remained from last year's commitment.

"We will be the government, and continue to be the government, that invests the most in education in the history of our province," he said.

His promise to keep taxes low for small business also follows a rate reduction of 3.5 per cent from four per cent last year.

Gallant said small business remains important for job creation and economic health in the province, though.

His said the province benefits from fostering innovation, especially in the cybersecurity market, but there are also opportunities in natural resources and traditional enterprises.

The Liberals will continue to push for the Energy East pipeline "from Alberta right to Saint John, New Brunswick," he said.

Importance of U.S. trade

While he did not directly comment on President Donald Trump's possible intentions to renegotiate NAFTA, Gallant also stressed the importance of continuing trade relationships with the U.S.

He said the province will work closely with the federal government "to make sure we communicate to our American friends that we are an important customer to them."

"In fact, we are their largest customer," he said, referring to 90 per cent of Canadian exports going to the United States.