Every Friday morning, middle school students visit the Gagetown Special Care Home in Gagetown to spend an hour with people decades older than they are.

They make crafts together and play games and exchange stories.

"I like it, I like it a lot," said 87-year-old Peechy Marr. "The last time they were here, I sat with them and talked to them about playing crib."

Alyssa Shupe, the program director for the Gagetown District Recreation Centre, said she and the former principal of the Gagetown School started the program a couple of years ago.

Alyssa Shupe is the program director for the Gagetown District Recreation Centre. (Lauren Bird/CBC)

"The reasoning was an aging population," Shupe said. "There's nothing for seniors, so what can we do to involve the seniors?

"It all started when we had summer camp two years ago now, and the programs overlapped and it was really neat to see the connection the seniors had with the youth. ... And then when the school kids started coming up here and hearing the seniors talking about them and remembering them coming up and doing this activity or that activity, it was excellent."

According to Patty Coy, the head cook at the care home on Tilley Road and leader of a lot of the activities, the change in the seniors has been obvious.

Friday morning

"Once the kids started coming and it was just — some of them would play board games or do puzzles — it brought a lot of seniors out of their shells, when they would normally stay in their rooms," Coy said. "But once they knew that the kids were coming, they were out here, kind of excited and looking forward to Friday mornings."

She said the visits help fill a void many seniors feel because their own children and grandchildren live far away.

It is a void that Peechy Marr understands.

"I have three girls," she said, "And they're here, there and everywhere."

On this day, Marr is making crafts with Faith Mallery, a Grade 7 student at the Gagetown School.

"I find it a good learning opportunity really," Mallery said. "You get to spend time with them and you get to talk to them. It's fun. We learn about what they used to do when they were younger and what they like to do."

The interim principal of the Gagetown School, Katharine Hartnett said the time students spend with the seniors has clear benefits.

Learning empathy

The students "have a huge sense of pride ... they're able to make conversation and that gives them life experience of talking to people and being able to have conversations with people where as sometimes, when your dealing with middle-level students they don't have those large conversations so I think they're gaining a life skill.

"And it helps with empathy, to empathize with people of another generation and realize what they can do for their communities and I see that they're big thinkers and they want to do things in their communities."

The students take turns coming each week and Hartnett said they all wait eagerly for their chance.

As a result of the difference the program has made for both the middle school students and seniors, Shupe said, there are plans to expand it to high school students, as soon as they can work out a way to get them from school to the care home and back.