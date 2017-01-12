A soldier who pleaded guilty to disgraceful conduct toward a female soldier was fined $3,000 Wednesday and given a severe reprimand at a standing court martial at Base Gagetown.

Second Lt. Antoine Brunelle pleaded guilty to a charge of disgraceful conduct under Section 93 of the National Defence Act. It related to an incident at Base Gagetown in November 2014.

A charge of sexual assault under Section 130 of the National Defence Act was withdrawn by the prosecution.

A news release issued by National Defence noted that in addition to the sentence by a military judge, members of the military can be subject to an administrative review, which can result in actions ranging from remedial measures to release from the Armed Forces.