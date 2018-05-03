Rising water levels could cut off Gagetown

Rising water levels along the St. John River could cut off the village of Gagetown from the rest of the province.

Mike Blaney said he has been keeping a close eye on threatened roads in and out of the village, about 60 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

"With the water continuing to increase in level … the village will then be cut off completely," he said Thursday morning.

"It's very stressful."

The village is nestled along the river on Route 102, between Fredericton and Grand Bay-Westfield.

Route 102 south of the village, which people use to get to Saint John and numerous communities along the way, has already been cut off in several areas.

Now rising water threatens to make the road heading into the village from Fredericton impassable as well.

But Blaney is optimistic the water will stop short of the road.

"We're probably still a good six to eight inches away from having it actually up onto the asphalt," he said. "It's again, a wait-and-see."

Throughout the core of the historic village, popular with visitors exploring the lower St. John River Valley, residents are dealing with flooding in their homes and businesses.

Front Street in Gagetown has been flooded for days. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The mayor said residents are very concerned, especially with so many seniors who require medical attention.

"We have three senior-care businesses … that would also be in the situation of being cut off," he said.

"Those facilities need to know when emergency occurs, they can have the first responders, ambulances ... come."

Julie Baglole Keenan, owner of the Apple Tree Market in Gagetown, said she has had trouble sleeping over the past few nights because of the high water and road closures in the area.

"Everything's about the flood," she said. "We become an island until it's [Route 102] open again," she said.

River Run Lane in Gagetown is covered in water. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Keenan opened her business on Wednesday, which has been running on a generator since Monday, as the business doesn't have power.

"There's a lot of water," she said. "The basement's pretty well full now so everything's shut down," she said.

She also cancelled the market's supply order this week.

Information and projections provided by the Province of New Brunswick. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

"We're kind of running on low stock but we're still here," she said.

The business owner said she might be one of the last businesses operating on Front Street, the downtown part of the village, since it filled up with water.

Across the road sits a sandbagging station, and people have been walking up and down the street with sandbags.

"We're still above water, so if we can stay open we will," she said. "We can't do anything about it, so we have to wait and see what happens."

Times of emergency

Village officials have been working with the province and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

Blaney said the Department of National Defence is prepared to give access to emergency vehicles by a back road through 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown.

That would only happen if there's a complete road cut-off, which happened for a few hours during the flood in January this year.

"It is generally not accessible by anybody other than the base, but in times of emergency, the base has come on board …to open up that gate," he said.

"That only comes into play when and if there's a complete cut-off of the village."