Following the announcement that the province's newest ferry will be going to Belleisle Bay, advocates hoping to see a return of service for the Gagetown ferry have vowed to continue fighting for its restoration.

The New Brunswick government announced in 2017 it was adding a new, 15-car cable ferry to its fleet. The $6.5-million vessel is expected to be ready in the fall.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said the ferry will replace the F85, which traverses Belleisle Bay. The older ferry will be moved to Kennebecasis Island route, much to the disappointment of those fighting to see a return of the Gagetown-Jemseg run.

The village of Gagetown's ferry was cut by the provincial government in 2016. Despite repeated protests, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Fraser has said repeatedly it will not be restored.

Area resident Wilf Hiscock says he's disappointed by the move. Without the Gagetown ferry, he said it's a 70-kilometre round trip to the other side which has made life difficult for farmers and gutted regional tourism.

"It's just one of many disappointments we've had with this ferry issue" Hiscock said.

He said he has no problem with Kennebecasis Island getting a ferry, but still feels his area should have had the priority. "We're a vibrant place, trying to run businesses year-round, where Kennebecasis is a summer place."

The current Belleisle Ferry will be moved to the Kennebecasis Island run, much to the disappointment of those fighting to restore ferry service between Gagetown and Jemseg. (CBC)

The half-kilometre ferry to Kennebecasis Island only runs between Victoria Day weekend to mid-November. For the past two years, the province has been leasing a ferry for $750,000 a year to serve the cottage population on the island.

"I think there's 50-some distinctive properties there. We've got hundreds and hundreds of cottages in our area," Hiscock said.

Andrew MacInnis lives on the Jemseg side of where the ferry used to stop. He says the government has an obligation to restore the ferry service.

"If the provincial government can provide ferry service to summer residents on Kennebecasis island, then they should also be able to provide ferry service to year-round residents of Queens County" he said.

Those who want the Gagetown ferry back say its absence is killing tourism in the area. (Village of Gagetown)

MacInnis also thinks the Transportation and Infrastructure Department's plan to have a contest to name the new Belleisle Bay ferry is ill-advised.

"If I was Minister Fraser, that's the last thing I would thrown out to the public to do," he said "I think people are going to have great fun with this at his expense."

Despite the decision, Hiscock said the battle to have service restored will carry on.

"We're going to continue" he said. "If we don't get ferry service in this area, it's slowly going to die."

Both he and MacInnis noted it is an election year and said the Progressive Conservatives has been much more open to talking about restoring service.

CBC News requested an interview with Bill Fraser on Sunday. His spokesperson said he was unavailable.