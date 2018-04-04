Gagetown residents on edge after break-in spree
Residents say at least 5 break-ins have taken place in the area in the last few weeks
A rash of break-ins in the village of Gagetown and nearby communities has people worried about their properties.
In the last few weeks, several homes and buildings have been targeted in the area about 60 kilometres east of Fredericton.
Last month, someone broke into the village's volunteer fire department, ripped the safe from the wall and made off with the money inside.
"They had broken in and broke through the doors," said Jay Johnson, the clerk for the Village of Gagetown. "They managed to get away with a small amount of cash, approximately $200."
It's was one of at least five, sometimes brazen, break-ins that residents say have occurred recently in Gagetown and the nearby countryside.
Former RCMP officer Wilf Hiscock said his son and a friend caught a group of people breaking into a home that was left empty when its owner was sent to hospital.
"They noticed lights being flashed around inside," said Hiscock.
"There were five individuals coming out from the back of the house. There was two vehicles there. They managed to get the licence plate of one and this was all passed on to the RCMP."
Hiscock said it's unusual to have that many break-ins, some of which were carried out in broad daylight.
And with the closest police officer 40 kilometres away, some residents feel they're on their own.
CBC News made several calls to the Oromocto RCMP but have not received a response.
"Keep an eye out," said Hiscock. "You got to be your own cop."