More people hiked the Fundy Footpath than ever last year, but because of new safety precautions, fewer hikers had to be rescued.

Last year, the trail saw "only two major incidents," despite more than 1,000 through-hikes and many day or night excursions.

"A few years ago, we had more than we were comfortable with," said Alonzo Leger, who built the Fundy Footpath.

The documentary, Surviving the Fundy Footpath, has been touring communities around the world to promote the trail and to warn against trying it unprepared. (Alonzo Leger)

The trail tucked between St. Martins and Fundy National Park opened in the early 1990s and winds along the Bay of Fundy coastline across 60 kilometres of rough terrain. It is managed by the Fundy Hiking Trail Association, of which Leger is a member.

Previous incidents

In recent years, most of the rescues along the trail have been small operations, but a few have attracted considerable attention.

In June 2013, two American hikers had to be rescued after one suffered a minor injury, and the pair lost the trail trying to get back to their vehicle.

In August 2015, two other hikers were rescued by helicopter after trying to make up time by heading off the main path.

People overestimate their abilities and don't properly prepare for the hike, which can take four or five days from start to finish, Leger said.

"We've done a lot to promote it," Leger said.

"But you have to be prepared to be out there. The trail is a black-diamond, double-black-diamond kind of trail."

New safety precautions

Last November, the need for sound preparation was reinforced with the addition of kiosks, where hikers will be required to let officials know they're on the trail, give estimated times for completion of their hikes, and register contact information for people who know they're on the footpath.

"It forces people to do that if they haven't already," Leger said.

One of the biggest safety problems is that people go for hikes without telling anyone, he said.

It's also dangerous when people fall behind their own estimated time for completing a hike and decide to take shortcuts.

In 2016, a commissioned, six-part web documentary called Surviving the Fundy Footpath followed an inexperienced hiker trying to make it through the trail.

The series has been touring communities around the world and was submitted to several film festivals.

Greater Fundy Ground Search and Rescue, which conducts rescues on the trail when dispatched by the RCMP, has also tried to make the Fundy Footpath safer.

Philip Howe said that after receiving a grant to conduct additional training exercises, he worked toward improving communication and co-operation among rescues organizations.

Howe said his organization also has a few new tools, including real-time tracking devices.

"You know exactly where your people are at all times in the field," he said.

Leger said that during one of the two rescues last year, he thought Howe's organization would tell the hikers to stay put until morning. Instead, the rescuers were able to pick them up that night.

Accurate numbers difficult

Howe said it's hard to keep track of rescue statistics on an annual basis.

For instance, some people, when lost or stuck, often call the RCMP directly, and police decide whether to handle the problem internally or call for assistance.

In 2016, there weren't any rescues that consisted of life–threatening circumstance and there was only one rescue that involved an injury.

And despite the challenges, Leger said even novices can hike the path if they want–with a guide.

"It's a wonderful experience."