Art in the wilderness: Students, hikers benefit from installations in Fundy Park

Ten Mount Allison University students are exhibiting their work in and around Fundy National Park, getting hands-on experience as working artists while giving nature lovers a chance to enjoy some fine art in the wilderness.

Adrian Kiva, a fourth-year Mount Allison University student, has been involved with the park program since it started in 2015. He has a minor in photography and a major in biology.

"I think it's really interesting, as a student to see your art up … as opposed to this project that you hand in at the end of the week."

The partnership between the park and the university started in 2015 as a weekend opportunity for students to gain inspiration from Fundy Park's natural beauty.

"It's become this much more formal thing now," said Kiva.

"Three years later we're now putting work up in both the visitors centres, opening the new visitor centre with work and as you can see we're installing work within the park."

"The practical aspect of it is just incredible," said Kiva. "It's pretty cool to get put up by the park for a weekend in Fundy as a school trip, that's fantastic."

Karen Stentaford, photography lecturer and technician at the university is a driving force behind the project. She said the students wrote up proposals that were reviewed by their professors, park staff and experts. Once they received the feedback, the students were then responsible for bringing their projects to fruition.

"From the idea to the final installation of the work, students have that hands-on experience which really is important when you go out into the real world to be a professional artist," said Stentaford.

Andrew Fry, visitor experience manager for Parks Canada in southern New Brunswick, said park visitors get something out of the partnership as well.

"I've heard comments like 'stunning, beautiful work, fascinating,' he said. "The students do really impressive work."

He said having the students come to the park also helps garner interest in Canada's national parks.

"By being here and by sharing it on their social media accounts and telling other students about the project, it kind of just takes care of itself and spreads organically to other young Canadians."

The work will be on display for the 2018 season.