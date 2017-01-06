Sweeping petroleum price increases for the fourth week in a row on all fuels regulated by New Brunswick's Energy and Utilities Board, are producing energy bills consumers haven't dealt with in nearly two years.

The board set maximum gasoline prices in New Brunswick at $1.17.4 per litre Thursday, the highest setting since July 2015.

For motorists with big gas tanks that has meant the return of the $100 fill-up.

Longtime retailer Rick Demone, who runs two stations in the Saint John area, says customers have become used to major price swings over the last decade and have been grudgingly accepting the recent escalations.

'Life goes on'

"Gas is like cigarettes and alcohol," Demone said. "Prices go up. People say they are going to stop driving, stop smoking, stop drinking. That doesn't happen. They complain about it for a day or two and then life goes on."

Propane rail cars in Saint John on Thursday. Record low propane prices in 2015 made it an attractive heating fuel in New Brunswick, but recent price spikes undermine its competitiveness.

Pump prices have climbed 30 cents a litre in New Brunswick since last February with almost half of that increase piling up over the last seven weeks.

Twenty cents of the increase has been caused by rising international oil prices. The HST added a further 5.3 cents, partly because of a midsummer hike in the tax by the province. The rest has been caused by gasoline markets in New York that have been offering stronger prices to refiners.

Demone said consumers still show up at the pumps on Wednesday to beat price increases on Thursday, when they know they're coming, but other than that most take the bad news in stride.

Someone's happy

"Nobody likes paying for gas," he said. "It's like going to the dentist."

The escalation has been even faster on diesel and heating oil, which have climbed 31 cents since April.

Engbridge general manager Gilles Volpe was tweeting Thursday about the rising cost of propane -- a development his company hopes will bring back some customers. (Robert Jones/CBC)

And propane, which had become so cheap in 2015 it was luring dozens of large commercial heating customers away from natural gas in New Brunswick, is suddenly the priciest it has been in more than two years.

That is welcome news at Enbridge's natural gas headquarters in Fredericton, where executives have been openly rooting for propane prices to head north for months so the company can win back the high-volume customers it lost.

"We are seeing it creep up," Enbridge manager David Lavigne told the Energy and Utilities Board in October. "We hope that it continues."

It has continued.

Gilles Volpe, the general manager at Enbridge, took to Twitter on Thursday to highlight propane's most recent increase.

Natural gas prices for commercial customers in New Brunswick are lower than they were last year, and marketing and sales manager Mark Murray said those who switched away will be easier to get back now.

"I think customers will be surprised by their bills and the increases in prices for propane," Murphy said. "It's not the deal it once was."