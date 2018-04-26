Frye Fest author discusses disease, child labour, war with 10-year-olds

Refugee camps, child labour and leprosy probably aren't the topics most of us talk to 8, 9 and 10-year-olds about, but those are exactly the stories children's author Deborah Ellis shared when she visited schools in Riverview and Moncton this week.

Ellis is one of several authors taking part in the Frye Festival's Writers in the Schools program.

Kids everywhere are curious about the lives of other children in different places in the world and they are searching for a way to figure out what their own place is in the world. - Deborah Ellis

She has written more than 30 books for young people, most of which are about children and war.

"I have a very broad definition of war as being anything that we do that kills people," Ellis said.

"So it could be poverty, it could be diseases that are allowed to spread and, of course, shooting wars."

Ellis's book, The Breadwinner, is an Oscar-winning, animated movie that tells the story of an 11-year-old girl who lives under Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

She knows the topics sound heavy but said children deserve to know what is happening around the world.

"I believe that anything we are prepared to do to children around the world should be reflected in their literature. Otherwise it's like a double silencing of them. So that's what I do — I go around the world and I collect stories of kids and reflect it back in their literature."

'We actually have a chance'

After Ellis's presentation, some students had tears in their eyes as they reflected on the stories she shared.

"It was sad," said Grade 4 student Jaxon Somers. "I didn't know a lot of that stuff until now."

Ten-year-old Nathan Gallagher agreed.

"It completely changed my perspective about how I think about refugees and how they're treated."

Victoria Butland and her twin sister Elizabeth, who are also in Grade 4, said the visit from Ellis was a "really good experience."

"It was fun to have her there, but it was also sad that she told us about what leprosy can do," said Elizabeth.

Children's author Deborah Ellis visited with students in Riverview and Moncton as part of the Frye Festival's Writers in the Schools program. (deborahellis.com)

Victoria was surprised to hear about what life is like for children who live in refugee camps.

"There are tents, they're all squeezed together — no room to run and you've got to go get water from a tap and there's no food or bathroom or shower, so you've got to go and find work, but the girls have to stay inside their tents," she said.

Nathan said he feels lucky after gaining a new perspective.

"It's good to know that we're very fortunate and we have a good life in Canada," he said. "I'm glad that we have the chance so that we can go to school and get jobs when we're older."

"We actually have a chance," said Victoria. "They don't get one at all. So that's very upsetting."

Children want to know

Ellis said kids everywhere are curious about the lives of children in other parts of the world and they deserve to know.

"They are searching for a way to figure out what their own place is in the world, and how they make sense of the madness that the adult world has created."

Frank L. Bowser Grade 3 and 4 students Ian Smith, Lily Goguen and Jaxon Somers said it was surprising to learn from author Deborah Ellis how different the lives of children in others parts of the world are from theirs. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Grade 3 students Ellyn Smith and Ian Moore were both shocked to find out that girls in some parts of the world don't have the same rights as boys.

"It's hard to believe that girls need a boy to come with them to go outside and if the Taliban see them outside, then they can actually get arrested for just walking outside to get water," Ellyn said.

"I'm lucky to have the rights that they don't have, but I just wish that they had the rights that we had too."

Ian called the stories about girls living under Taliban rule that Ellis shared, "surprisingly sad."

"I thought that it was kind of sad that girls had to cover their face. Even the windows were painted black — like it's weird."

Stories matter

Ellis said that when she visits schools, she encourages students to explore the world and to consider writing their own stories.

"When we write stuff down it becomes part of history. It becomes part of our human experience together and whether you're a kid in New Brunswick or you're a grownup someplace else in the world, it all is part of our human story."

Hail teachers! Go to <a href="https://t.co/jtlm1Vf5mf">https://t.co/jtlm1Vf5mf</a> for an immersive learning experience, incorporating the film of The Breadwinner to classrooms —@DebEllisAuthor

Lily said Ellis's job sounds to her like an interesting one.

"I found it was very interesting to see what different people were suffering from in their different cultures ... but it just makes me feel really sad and heartbroke."

Ellis hopes the stories of young people who persevere despite difficult situations inspire students.

"I think we all look for courage right? We look for examples of courage that we can then translate into our own lives so that we can have more courage and act in ways that make us feel proud."