Residents who live in Briarlea, a special care home in Moncton, have been cleared to return home on Wednesday.

Operations manager Charline Johnson said the fire marshal has given the all-clear.

"The restoration company has been absolutely wonderful, working non-stop to minimize the impact," she said in an email.

The level two wing, kitchen and dining room were not impacted by the water and Johnson said there is a small section of the home that remains under construction.

"We are now working on our return plan with the families and local operations," said Johnson. "We are really happy to have them back."

It was previously reported that 20 residents had to be removed Sunday night after a sprinkler pipe burst and caused flooding in the building, but in the number was later reported to be 23.

Extreme cold also led to pipe problems that kept Petitcodiac Regional School closed on Monday. The school opened for kindergarten to Grade 5 students on Tuesday but students in Grades 6 to 12 won't return to classes until Thursday.

The Capitol Theatre in Moncton also had a pipe burst early Monday morning, causing damage to the administration office on the second floor. Water leaked down to the lobby, reception and box office areas and the basement.

Meanwhile, tenants of a 50-unit seniors complex in Edmundston were also looking for temporary accommodations after a flood caused by a broken pipe.

Of the 19 tenants originally assessed by disaster volunteers with the Red Cross, eight have been provided with temporary lodging and food.

Another 10 have not been able to return to their homes yet, according to the Department of Social Development spokesperson Anne Moores.

Eric Arsenault, Moncton's fire chief, said every year, firefighters will respond to calls of burst sprinkler lines because of cold weather. The damaged pipes are typically in warehouses or larger buildings that don't serve as people's homes.

"What was unique about the Briarlea situation is that it is a senior care facility," he said. "It affected a lot of people."

When firefighters arrived on scene over the weekend, he said water was dripping from the ceilings and there was also water in the walls.

Arsenault said the damage at the care home is "considerable" and repairs could take up to a month.

"You're literally pulling the ceilings, the walls," he said. "Everything is being brought back to the basic structure and being rebuilt from the inside. That speaks to the damage that can be done from a water leak."

Sprinkler systems are notorious for causing these types of situations because it's a system where the water doesn't move, he said.

Preventing frozen pipes

To prevent pipes from bursting at the school level, the fire chief said schools should have annual inspections to see whether pipes are exposed to colder weather.

"In the school perspective, there was no activity going on in that school," Arsenault said.

The chances of pipes freezing are less in a person's home because water is flowing all the time.

"Pipes will freeze when water doesn't move," he said.

But Arsenault said if people leave their homes for a winter vacation, water should be turned off at the municipal connection.

"Water, when it releases, can cause a lot of damage to our homes, to our properties," he said.

He said residents should also make sure walls inside their homes are insulated and determine how the pipe is protected. If they're concerned, he said they can talk with a plumber.

"Don't try to thaw a frozen pipe by yourself," he said.