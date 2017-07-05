Friends of Rockwood Park had a chance Wednesday to present arguments against the city of Saint John's plan to sell off two pieces of parkland for development.

The group, headed by Joan Pearce, was invited to make its case to the Saint John growth committee.

"The mayor did assure us that there were no decisions made and they would take it all in," said Pearce.

Council has been looking at ways to promote growth with an action plan but the group said it shouldn't come at the loss of the parkland.

But while Mayor Don Darling said Pearce's presentation would be taken under consideration before any decisions are made, the city has heard from others on issues of high taxes.

"So far frankly, I've only heard from a very small group of people on this issue specifically," said Darling. "I hear daily from people who are tired of their taxes who want growth, who want to see more people here."

Struggle to balance

Darling said council is struggling to find balance in the situation.

Friends of Rockwood Park made a presentation to the Saint John Growth Committee to save two pieces of parkland from future development. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"From an operational, financial perspective, we've got major headwinds," he said. "I don't doubt one bit that citizens in this city value park space, I don't. But I also know now that they value the services that we deliver and they don't want their taxes to go up."

Pearce questions why the land sale is back on the table after it was settled by a previous council.

"I did ruffle some feathers and it was only because, one wonders just why this is coming up again when it had already been settled six years ago," she said.

But Pearce thinks it was useful to show up.

"We had some pretty good pictures that actually told the story better than maybe we would just verbally."

Darling said the group had an excellent presentation which would be part of the information council would consider in August when staff brings back its report.

That report will recommend whether to go ahead with the sale of the land or not.

Darling said if the issue proceeds beyond that, there would be "many steps" where the public could still be engaged.