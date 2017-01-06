A weak system passing south of Sable Island this afternoon might mean a dusting of snow for southern New Brunswick on Friday.

"Winds will be fairly light today and daytime temperatures will be in the comfortable, normal, range for early January," said Jim Abraham, a CBC meteorologist.

Residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud and chilly temperatures Saturday, he said, but snow will start Saturday evening, with snow and blowing snow persisting into Sunday morning.

"At this point, only southeastern New Brunswick appears likely to receive 5, maybe 10 cm," said Abraham.

"The northern half of New Brunswick should escape most of this storm."

Friday's Forecast

Fredericton area

Today: Cloudy with sunny breaks with a chance of flurries and high near –4 C.

Tonight: Clearing with a low near –16 C.

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Mainly sunny with a high between –6 C and –9C.

Tonight: A few clouds with a low near –18 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Mainly cloudy with a few flurries and a high near –3 C.

Tonight: Clearing with a low between –12 C and –16 C.