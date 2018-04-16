Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and rainfall warnings for New Brunswick — which could result in localized flooding in some parts of the province.

Northwestern, eastern and parts of central New Brunswick are under a freezing rain warning, as a low pressure system slowly approaches the province on Monday, bringing mixed precipitation.

The weather agency said the heaviest accumulation of freezing rain is expected in the north, where up to 15 mm of freezing rain is possible.

Meanwhile, CBC's weather centre noted some areas in the northern part of the province could also see up to 30 mm of rain.

"The precipitation will start as ice pellets, flurries or showers today and then change to freezing rain tonight and persist into Tuesday," Environment Canada said in a statement.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the Fredericton, Grand Lake, Grand Manan, Saint John, St. Stephen and Sussex areas where up to 40 mm of rain is expected.

Environment Canada said combined with melting snow that's already on the ground there is the possibility of localized flooding.

"The bulk of the rain will be clear of the Maritimes by Wednesday morning though there will be lingering cloudiness and scattered showers/flurries in the wake of the low throughout the day," said CBC's weather centre.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers or flurries.

Environment Canada said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

The weather agency also said poor weather conditions could contribute to transportation delays.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with a few showers or flurries in the afternoon. Southeasterly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 2 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of freezing rain and easterly winds between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will then drop to a low near –1 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with freezing rain turning to rain in the morning. Between 15 and 30 mm of rain is expected. Easterly winds will be travelling between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between 2 C and 4 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with a few showers or flurries in the afternoon with southeasterly winds travelling between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 4 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers turning to rain near midnight. Freezing rain is expected in areas just north of Fredericton. Rainfall amounts between 2 and 4 mm are expected for the area. Easterly winds will be travelling between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will also drop to 1 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain that will be heavy at times and fog patches. Rainfall between 15 and 25 mm is expected with easterly winds travelling between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 11.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with a few showers in western areas in the afternoon with southeasterly winds travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between 2 C and 4 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain developing near and after midnight. Fog patches and southeasterly winds travelling at 30 km/h to 50 km/h are expected. Temperatures will drop to a low of 1 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain that will be heavy at times and fog patches. Rainfall between 15 and 30 mm is expected. Southeasterly winds will be gusting from 30 to 50 km/h. Temperatures will be between 8 C and 10 C.