Freezing rain warnings have been issued for northeastern New Brunswick today, forcing some schools to close.

In the Anglophone North School District, schools are closed today in the Miramichi, Bathurst, Campbellton and Dalhousie areas, while Rexton schools are still open.

In the Francophone South School District, schools are closed in Baie-Sainte-Anne, Miramichi and Rogersville.

Jim Abraham, a CBC meteorologist, said a low pressure system near Montreal this morning will cross New Brunswick tonight.

Some rain has already spread across parts of New Brunswick ahead of that system, with patchy freezing rain over northeastern sections. The first band of rain will taper to a few showers this morning.

"Rain or freezing rain will return over central and northern New Brunswick this evening and taper off as the low moves east tonight," Abraham said.

Environment Canada said total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm can be expected in the northern part of the province and warned of a risk of flooding.

"The combination of rain and above freezing temperatures will result in significant snow melt resulting in an increased risk of localized flooding," said Environment Canada in a special weather statement.

On Thursday there will be partial clearing, with a chance of showers or isolated flurries as temperatures cool in a northerly flow.

Normal temperatures are expected for Friday and Saturday, while Easter Sunday will be a damp day with rain in New Brunswick.

New Brunswick Forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Periods of rain tapering to a few showers with patchy freezing rain. Temperatures will sit at 1 C to 4 C throughout the day.

Tonight: Freezing rain for the northeastern part of the province and rain in the northwest, ending overnight. The total rainfall will be about 5 to 10 mm. Temperatures will be around 0 C, dropping to –2C.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with scattered morning flurries and temperatures at a high near 5 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Rain tapering to a few showers this morning with periods of rain developing again this evening. Temperatures will be at a high near 9 C.

Tonight: Rain tapering to a few showers overnight. Total rainfall of 15 to 25 mm with temperatures dropping to a low near 3 C.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Westerly winds will also be travelling at 20 km/h with a high near 9 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers with a high of 9 C to 12 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers and fog patches with 2 to 5 mm of rainfall. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low near 4 C.

Thursday: Morning fog patches and a chance of showers. Sunny breaks will develop throughout the day with a high near 9 C.