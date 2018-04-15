Skip to Main Content
Freezing rain forecast for northern N.B.

Notifications

Freezing rain forecast for northern N.B.

Extended periods of frozen rain are forecast for parts of New Brunswick on Monday.

Southern parts of province expected to see heavy rainfall, Environment Canada says

CBC News ·
New Brunswickers may need their car window scrapers with freezing rain in the forecast. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Extended periods of freezing rain are forecast for parts of New Brunswick on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the province, with freezing rain in the north and heavy rainfall in the south.

A low pressure system will slowly approach New Brunswick on Monday, the weather service said. Precipitation will begin as ice pellets then changeover to rain across southern regions of the province. In the north, those ice pellets will mix with, or changeover to freezing rain.

"Freezing rain and ice pellets could persist over northern parts of the province into Tuesday. Latest indications are showing the potential for an extended period of freezing rain in the north and locally high rainfall amounts in the south," Environment Canada said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us