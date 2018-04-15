Freezing rain forecast for northern N.B.

Extended periods of freezing rain are forecast for parts of New Brunswick on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the province, with freezing rain in the north and heavy rainfall in the south.

A low pressure system will slowly approach New Brunswick on Monday, the weather service said. Precipitation will begin as ice pellets then changeover to rain across southern regions of the province. In the north, those ice pellets will mix with, or changeover to freezing rain.

"Freezing rain and ice pellets could persist over northern parts of the province into Tuesday. Latest indications are showing the potential for an extended period of freezing rain in the north and locally high rainfall amounts in the south," Environment Canada said.