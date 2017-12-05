A small number of free parking spots are now available in Fredericton's downtown after the introduction of a pilot project.

The project was introduced at Fredericton council-in-committee meeting on Monday.

Free parking is now available on the east side of Carleton Street from Queen Street to the Fredericton Public Library.

Meredith Gilbert, a senior planner with the city, said the project came about after electrical issues that arose following construction on the street meant parking meters that had been installed there couldn't be reinstalled.

"Arguably it will look better from an overall design standpoint not to have any meters," said Gilbert.

"So going with this option of non-metered parking zone really works well with the nature of the space."

Before the discovery of the electrical issues the city had planned to install a pay station, similar to those behind city hall, but Gilbert said that plan was scrapped as the city was "not prepared at this time to put in a new pay station."

Part of city's vision

The Carleton Street Woonerf is part of the city's overall vision for the downtown. (Fredericton Tourism)

During the summer the city renovated the portion of Carleton Street between Queen Street and the Fredericton Library to turn it into a shared street called a "woonerf."

Woonerfs are a street concept popular in the Netherlands. They're seen as more pedestrian friendly and are considered a "shared road."

The city's plan would see concerts, festivals and markets take place in the woonerf.

Parking will be limited to 30 minutes, once a day per vehicle. Gilbert said the limit would ensure the area could be cleared quickly if events are planned for the woonerf.

Gilbert said the city is considering working with Hotspot Parking, adding a feature to their app to assist with parking enforcement on the street.

Until then the city will resort to traditional parking enforcement methods, although Gilbert wouldn't say what they were.

"We don't give away our methods," said Gilbert.

Gilbert said there are nine parking spaces in the woonerf. While Gilbert did not offer an exact dollar amount for potential lost revenue with the removal of paid parking she said it would be "minimal."

"The tradeoff is economic investment from folks who would be coming into the downtown to make those short trips who might not otherwise," said Gilbert.