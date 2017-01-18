A Saint John family has been overwhelmed with responses to their offer to give away a collection of 80-year-old motel cabins.

Sandra Savoie has been fielding enquiries on behalf of her brother, Calvin O'Neill who purchased the former Balmoral Court Motel in a provincial tax sale.

Savoie said she has heard from at least 75 people interested in the 10 cabins.

All of them are now spoken for.

Savoie says they will likely go to one person who has offered to make a donation to charity in exchange for the lot.

Failing that there are plenty of other interested people.

"I've got 50 numbers I can start calling through," said Savoie.

The cabins each come with a tiny bathroom, many have kitchenettes.

All need work, they were last used as motel units in 2007.

The cabins were boarded up with furniture inside after the property fell into the hands of the provincial government in November 2015.

O'Neill's father, John, told CBC there are a number of potential uses for the cabins, including storage sheds, fishing camps or play houses for children.

The former motel business is located next door to the long-time O'Neill family home on Manawagonish Road.

The family plans to remove the cabins and renovate the one-and-a-half storey home on the property.