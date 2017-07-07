Two Fredericton women are describing their 600-kilometre bike ride through Europe as life changing.

Melissa Coleman and Leann Turnbull took part in the Battlefield Bike Ride for Wounded Warriors. The ride was in support of a group that helps military veterans.

"It was a powerful week," said Turnball.

The pair joined 142 riders split into five groups to cover the 600 kilometres over seven days of beautiful weather.

"It was amazing. We connected with so many great people over there and got to see so many memorable sights," said Coleman.

Realizing how many lives were lost in the Great War had an impact on her.

Humbled and grateful

"You hear the numbers throughout your life and in history class. It just really doesn't come into play until you actually stand there and see the cemeteries and the memorials and the names on the wall."

Coleman said she was left humbled and filled with gratitude.

Turnball added they met so many Europeans who shared their gratitude with them for those who fought for them.

"We were being thanked and people were shaking our hands cause they saw the Canadian flags."

Melissa Coleman and Leann Turnbull of Fredericton took part in the Battlefield Bike Ride for Wounded Warriors. One of the stops was at Vimy Ridge. (Submitted)

Turnball said she and Coleman were in a group with 22 people that quickly bonded and supported each other over the week-long ride.

The first day was chaotic said Coleman, but she added after a couple of days things started to go smoothly.

The Battlefield Bike Ride left from London and went to France, visiting about 20 monuments and cemeteries.

"Seeing the Cliffs of Dover and the monuments along the way. We would stop at certain locations and we had a padre with us who would do a wonderful service and music, we had a bag piper come along. You couldn't ask for a better experience," said Turnball.

Connections made

Both women said they had memorable moments on the trip and felt they were able to connect to those whose lives had been lost during the First World War.

"A memorable moment for me was when we were riding along the Somme, it was a five kilometre stretch and Todd McGowan … he told us, he said remember that in four months during the war a million men died there and there's hundreds of thousands that have never been found and you're riding over top of them," said Coleman.

Melissa Coleman and Leann Turnbull were part of 142 people who took part in the Battlefield Bike Ride for Wounded Warriors that raised $750,000 to help veterans with PTSD. (Submitted)

Both women sad they exceeded their fundraising goal and the total amount raised by the group was over $750,000.

The funds raised help veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and some took part in the ride.

Coleman and Turnball said they are forever bonded by the experience they shared and Coleman has registered to take part in the 2018 Battlefield Bike Ride for Wounded Warriors in the Balkans.

"The timing doesn't work for me next year," said Turnball, "but they're talking about going to Juno and Normandy in 2019 and I might be on the list for that one."