Fredericton city council has tentatively approved new increases to water rates for 2018.

Assistant director of finance, innovation and technology Alicia Keating presented the recommended adjustments to the rates at the water and sewer budget meeting on Monday night.

The original plan was to increase only the quarterly service charge, which is a flat rate. However, after Monday's meeting, the quarterly increase has been reduced and the consumption rate will also go up.

This way, customers can still save more money by conserving water.

"Council asked … to be able to meet our long term infrastructure renewal and keep a rate increase reasonable by taking a rate that would be appropriate to achieving both those goals and spreading it over our customer base more equitably," said Coun. Greg Ericson, also the finance committee chair.

"So what city staff have come back with is what turns into a four per cent annual revenue increase for water and sewer but translates into a smaller increase for our residential customers than was originally proposed."

The quarterly service charge will climb from $102.98 to $107.98, and the consumption rate will go from $1.68 per cubic metre to $1.78.

The original plan would have seen the fixed service charge increase by $13.06 each quarter, with no increases to the consumption rate.

Ericson said the amended rate hikes will help the city meet its long-term infrastructure renewal goals while keeping the burden on residential customers reasonable. (CBC)

If approved with the rest of the 2018 budget in December, the new rates would take effect in the second quarter of the new year.

While this will be the same revenue increase for the water and sewer department, it will be a small burden on residential customers, said Ericson.

"We heard from council at our first meeting, and as we worked to produce what we've done tonight, is that they're very concerned with the burden of increased revenue on their constituents," said Ericson.

"I think we've made good progress tonight achieving those ends."

The additional money from changes to the rates will be used to upgrade "rapidly aging" infrastructure, which Keating highlighted in a report to council in September.

The utility has to generate its own revenue for the repairs, but it doesn't have the revenue to do so, partly because residents have been more frugal with their water use.