Fredericton Walking Bridge becomes outdoor gallery showcasing Canada's history
The Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge brought together photographers, dancers, poets and spectators Friday evening
By Maria Jose Burgos, CBC News Posted: Sep 09, 2017 10:00 AM AT Last Updated: Sep 09, 2017 10:00 AM AT
Fredericton's walking bridge became an outdoor gallery Friday evening, featuring live art installations, poetry recitals, dancers, music and photography.
More than simply joining the north to the south, the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge brought together different perspectives and very different people as it became a historical timeline with different artists representing different points of Canadian history.
"All those different points in our history were animated by different artists from a different perspective using their own art form, and that is how we struck upon this idea for The Bridge," said Lisa Anne Ross, the Artistic Producer of Solo Chicken Productions and leader of the project.
"I'm not sure anything of this magnitude has been done on the bridge before."
About 54 different pieces were showcased on the bridge, ranging from live art installations and dance to poetry recitals and music.
