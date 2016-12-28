Fredericton Transit will act as the city's designated driver on Saturday night.

The city will offer free transit service on New Year's Eve from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

"We just want people to get home safely," said Coun. Henri Mallet, the chair of city council's transportation committee.

Coun. Henri Mallet says the point of the free service is to make sure people get home safely. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"We want to make sure it's a safe environment for everyone, so then people can come down and enjoy themselves and make it home safely."

Fredericton is hosting a New Year's Eve party for the province as part of Canada's 150 celebrations.

The city was given money by the federal government to put on the party, which will include Joel Plaskett Emergency, free apple cider and a beer garden.

The money to run the buses will come from that federal money. Three bus drivers have volunteered their evening to drive people home.

Buses will leave from the corner of Queen and Carleton streets on the hour until 2 a.m., going across the north and south side of the city. Henri Mallet said that even if someone's stop isn't along the route, they can talk to the bus driver and ask them to go that way.

Checker Cab owner George Youssef says the free bus service on New Year's Eve won't affect his business but he wouldn't want it offered for other city events. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Normally, people who need to get home from New Year's Eve celebrations will get a taxi, but city hall has some of that demand covered this year.

"Anytime that anything is given free from an industry, it affects us one way or another," said Checker Cab owner George Youssef.

Because New Year's Eve is so busy, the free bus service shouldn't affect Checker's business, Youssef said, though he won't know for sure until the day after.

What Youssef is concerned about is whether the practice becomes a regular thing for special events.

"I just don't like to see it happen again," said Youssef.

Mallet said his committee will look at how the free bus service goes before deciding if the city should do something similar again.