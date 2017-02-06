A Fredericton bus driver who was caught on video taking an unusual and illegal route across an intersection has been disciplined, a city hall spokesperson says.

A vehicle travelling behind the Fredericton Transit bus near the Regent Street mall on Jan. 30 recorded the video with a dashboard camera, and the driver's manoeuvre was posted online.

The video shows the bus heading north on Regent Street toward an intersection where the traffic light is red and a pickup truck is already stopped. Instead of pulling up behind the pickup to wait for the light to change, the bus signals to turn right and takes an exit lane used to merge into eastbound traffic.

But instead of actually taking the eastbound lane, the bus scoots across two lanes of the east-west street into another exit lane and back onto Regent, still heading north.

It's not clear from the video whether the bus driver just wanted to get through the lights in a hurry or had slipped up on the route — a real right turn off Regent leads to the Hugh John Flemming Forestry Centre — and made a quick correction.

Wayne Knorr, communications manager, said the city became aware of the video two days after it was posted and the matter was dealt with right away.

"We've seen the video and certainly the action was inappropriate, and we certainly don't condone such activities from our transit drivers."

Knorr would not say what the discipline was. He also confirmed the Fredericton Police Force would be made aware of the situation.