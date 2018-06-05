'Please be on the lookout': Missing Fredericton girl could be in Halifax area

A missing 14-year-old girl from Fredericton could be in the Halifax area, say police.

Amira Arsenault has been missing since May 30.

Fredericton police are seeking the public's help in locating Amira Arsenault, 14, missing since May 30. (Fredericton Police Force)

On Tuesday, the Fredericton Police Force issued an update saying they now have "reason to believe" she is in Dartmouth or Halifax.

"Please be on the lookout," said spokeswoman Alycia Bartlett.

No other information has been released.

Arsenault is described as being Caucasian, five feet two inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black leggings and Air Jordan sneakers.

Police first requested the public's help in locating the teen on June 1.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Fredericton police at 506-460-2300, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their local police force.