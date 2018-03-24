Fredericton Tattoo Expo colours outside the lines
First-ever tattoo expo in Fredericton brings some of Atlantic Canada's best to New Brunswick capital
By Joseph Tunney, CBC News Posted: Mar 24, 2018 11:06 AM AT Last Updated: Mar 24, 2018 11:06 AM AT
Walking around Fredericton's first-ever tattoo expo, you'll see some sights to remember: Hercules wearing the pelt of the Nemean Lion, mermaid scales spiraling up a woman's leg, and memories of loved ones given physical form right before your eyes.
Hundreds of curious locals passed through a crowded conference room at the Fredericton Inn on Friday evening.
It was a chance to see Atlantic Canada's best, a networking forum for the body artists and for those brave enough, an opportunity to get some "sick" new body art.
Chelsey MacKenzie is one of the brave ones. She has stepped up to get a tattoo on the back of her calf. Her wife, Shae McCoy, came with her for moral support.
"I needed a new tattoo," Mckenzie said. "It was just time."
MacKenzie was having Hei Hei, a character in the Disney movie Moana, inked onto the back of her calf.
"He was just my favourite character from the whole entire movie."
Crystal MacPherson, co-operator of Crystalhead Tattoo Company in Fredericton, believes having tattoo culture on display helps break down a stigma still present around body art.
"Now it's becoming respected as a real art form," she said. "The tattoo artists are being respected as actual artists that are putting their names out there. [They're] giving people a part of themselves and helping people become part of who they are."
Tattoo artist Oliver Wasser of Prince Edward Island said this was his first expo. He said it was the largest crowd he's worked before.
"It's a little intimidating," he said. "But I don't think it's necessarily more intimidating that working in a busy street shop. I just put on my headphones, go into my piece and ignore the rest of the crowd.
"I don't even recognize it that much as a needle on somebody's skin," Wasser said. "It's just a medium for me."
The expo runs until Sunday. For organizer Brent Buchanan, the event is a good chance for the inexperienced to come and see what tattooing looks like.
"Check it out," he said.
But for others, like Janice Taylor, it's given her an opportunity to do more than just that. Her tattoos reflect the absence of loved ones.
"I've lost three close people to me in my life. Each cub represents those children."
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Cloudy
2°C
Saint John
Cloudy
0°C
Moncton
Light Snow
-1°C
Bathurst
Light Snow
-1°C
Oromocto
Light Snow
1°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Fredericton Tattoo Expo colours outside the lines
- Armed robbery part of busy night for Fredericton police
- Syrian newcomer's dream of university finally comes true
- 'One of the best sites in Canada': How a New Brunswick village became home to an elite sports venue
- 16 vintage N.B. newspaper ads you'd never see today
Must Watch
-
Video
Fredericton carpenter Jeremy Burrill built a homemade casket in 10 minutes
0:19
Master carpenter Jeremy Burrill felt boxed out of the casket market by local funeral homes. So he came up with an Ikea-like alternative for $699.
-
Video
Javon Masters about to break U Sports all-time leading scorer record
1:50
University of New Brunswick student Javon Masters is only 26 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in U Sports basketball history.
-
Video
A view from above the 'devastation' in Hoyt
1:37
Heavy rain caused water levels to rise in Hoyt, N.B., on Saturday morning. The small New Brunswick community was decimated by flooding.
-
Video
'It seems every time there's a flood we lose something else, but we don't seem to get much back'
1:19
The small New Brunswick community was decimated by flooding like many parts of New Brunswick.
Top News Headlines
- Consumers would be the biggest victim in a global trade war — but the good news is, one isn't coming
- Now that Facebook, Google and Amazon know pretty much everything about us, what should be done about it?
- Policeman dies who took the place of hostage in France standoff
- How Cambridge Analytica stumbled into the spotlight
- Alberta premier calls B.C. complaints about high gas prices environmental hypocrisy
Most Viewed
- Hold on to the whole rim or don't win, lifelong Tim Hortons customer learns
- Boxer David Whittom dies after 10 months in a coma following Fredericton fight
- Devin Morningstar refuses to testify at trial of Marissa Shephard
- NB Power seeks to impose 'weather tax' to help pay for storm damage
- Naked images from website haunt New Brunswick woman 5 years later
- Marissa Shephard murder trial hears about hours following death of Baylee Wylie
- 4th nor'easter to hit province as spring gets underway
- 'I can't even believe he's dead': Vigil honours Brady Francis, Tina Fontaine, Colten Boushie
- Marissa Shephard's 1st-degree murder trial adjourned for 'matter of law'
- Fredericton councillor calls for more enforcement at Tim Hortons drive-thru
- Devin Morningstar again refuses to testify at Marissa Shephard's murder trial
- Marshalls store construction will end 2-year vacancy in Saint John's largest mall
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
The biggest loser in a trade war between China and the U.S.? It's you (but don't worry about it)
-
What's being done with your data: Experts ask, shouldn't someone get this under control?
-
Policeman who took the place of hostage in France standoff dies of gunshot wounds
-
How Cambridge Analytica stumbled into the spotlight
-
Alberta premier calls B.C. complaints about high gas prices environmental hypocrisy
-
Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating worlds, 1st Canadian female champ in 45 years
-
Special Report
'It's my job to protect them': U.S. teachers train to carry guns in class
-
Analysis
Sunshine List gives Doug Ford election year ammunition. Watch how he uses it
-
Student-led gun control protests expected to draw hundreds of thousands across U.S.
-
How Lights, IsKwé and other women are making change in the Canadian music industry
-
Second Opinion
Can we say 'vagina' in a headline? New name and new controversy about menopausal condition
-
Opinion
Jagmeet Singh's outreach has been about thwarting violence, not stoking it
-
Judge rules that North Bay grandparents don't owe child support
-
United Airlines gives $10,000 voucher to traveller on overbooked flight
-
Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX