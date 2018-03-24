Walking around Fredericton's first-ever tattoo expo, you'll see some sights to remember: Hercules wearing the pelt of the Nemean Lion, mermaid scales spiraling up a woman's leg, and memories of loved ones given physical form right before your eyes.

Hundreds of curious locals passed through a crowded conference room at the Fredericton Inn on Friday evening.

It was a chance to see Atlantic Canada's best, a networking forum for the body artists and for those brave enough, an opportunity to get some "sick" new body art.

Chelsey MacKenzie is one of the brave ones. She has stepped up to get a tattoo on the back of her calf. Her wife, Shae McCoy, came with her for moral support.

"I needed a new tattoo," Mckenzie said. "It was just time."

MacKenzie was having Hei Hei, a character in the Disney movie Moana, inked onto the back of her calf.

"He was just my favourite character from the whole entire movie."

Crystal MacPherson, co-operator of Crystalhead Tattoo Company in Fredericton, believes having tattoo culture on display helps break down a stigma still present around body art.

"Now it's becoming respected as a real art form," she said. "The tattoo artists are being respected as actual artists that are putting their names out there. [They're] giving people a part of themselves and helping people become part of who they are."

Tattoo artist Oliver Wasser of Prince Edward Island said this was his first expo. He said it was the largest crowd he's worked before.

"It's a little intimidating," he said. "But I don't think it's necessarily more intimidating that working in a busy street shop. I just put on my headphones, go into my piece and ignore the rest of the crowd.

"I don't even recognize it that much as a needle on somebody's skin," Wasser said. "It's just a medium for me."

The expo runs until Sunday. For organizer Brent Buchanan, the event is a good chance for the inexperienced to come and see what tattooing looks like.

"Check it out," he said.

But for others, like Janice Taylor, it's given her an opportunity to do more than just that. Her tattoos reflect the absence of loved ones.

"I've lost three close people to me in my life. Each cub represents those children."