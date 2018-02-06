The City of Fredericton is asking for suggestions from the public for an idea that could be worth millions of dollars.

It's all part of the Smart Cities Challenge issued by the federal government. The competition asks municipalities across the country to find a way to improve their city — with a $10 million award being given to the winning proposal.

At a public committee meeting that was held on Monday night, Adam Bell, an official with the city, gave a presentation on why the public should get involved and pitch their ideas to improve New Brunswick's capital city.

'I think a lot of other cities will be looking at Fredericton as the competition.' -Adam Bell, city official

"Really what we're asking the public for is just to identify for us what they think the biggest, most pressing issues the city has," said Bell, who lists transit, parking and traffic as some possible examples.

Bell said people should consider a topic that can improve the city by using technology.

Public engagement is a big piece of the proposal that the city will submit to the federal government in April.

Bell said it's important for people to get involved.

Becoming a smart city leader

Bell figures most places in the country will participate, but he's not concerned about the competition.

"I think a lot of other cities will be looking at Fredericton as the competition."

Adam Bell, an official with the city, spoke at a public committee meeting on Monday about the Smart Cities Challenge. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Bell said Fredericton's track record for being a smart city leader will go a long way.

"We were one of the first municipalities in North America to offer free public Wi-Fi," said Bell.

The winner will receive $10 million to develop the idea.

Ideas can be submitted during the month of February. Meanwhile, a task force committee will decide which idea the city will pursue in the Canada-wide challenge.