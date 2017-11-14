A man facing several charges after a three-hour standoff at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Fredericton on Monday has been released from custody, pending a court appearance next month, police say.

He has been released on a promise to appear in provincial court on Dec. 29, Fredericton police Staff Sgt. Paul Battiste said Tuesday.

The man is accused of barricading himself in the ceiling of the Shoppers Drug Mart on Prospect Street.

Police have recommended he be charged with several offences, including break and enter with intent to break out, possession of break-in tools, wearing a disguise with intent, and mischief to property, said Battiste.

Police responded to a call Monday afternoon about an armed man in the ceiling area of the drugstore.

The man refused to come down and attempts to remove him were not successful, police said.

As a result, the call developed into a barricaded person call.

The emergency response team, patrol officers, the canine unit and crisis negotiators were called in to help.

After a three-hour standoff, the crisis negotiators were able to persuade the man to come down from the ceiling and he was arrested.

The Fredericton Fire Department was also on scene to help out