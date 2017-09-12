Two teens have been arrested after allegedly robbing a man on Fredericton's north side, while two others are still at large.

Sgt. Sean Clark with the Fredericton Police Force said the four teens used a weapon when committing the crime.

"There's two people outstanding that need to be arrested on this," he said. "Their identities have been established."

The robbery happened in a parking lot around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Clark would not reveal the location of the parking lot or what type of weapon was used, as the investigation is ongoing.

An undisclosed item was also stolen.

There were no injuries, according to Clark.

The two teens in custody will appear in court on Tuesday.