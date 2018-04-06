Fredericton real estate manager loses licence after shoplifting conviction

Fredericton real estate manager Siew Lan Hong Mulligan, known also as Sue Mulligan, has been found unsuitable to hold a licence under the Real Estate Agents Act after she was convicted of shoplifting.

Mulligan told CBC News on Friday that it was a wrongful conviction — the same thing she told the Financial and Consumer Services Commission in November during an opportunity-to-be-heard meeting with the acting director of consumer affairs.

Representatives of the real estate industry notified the commission last September of the August shoplifting conviction, according to a decision by acting director Alaina M. Nicholson that was released Friday.

Mulligan was convicted of shoplifting from a Sobeys store on Oct. 22, 2016. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine and a $150 surcharge and was put on probation for 12 months.

During the opportunity to be heard by the commission, Mulligan's lawyer, Joel Hansen, said he advised her she didn't have to tell the commission about her Aug. 31, 2017, conviction for shoplifting because it was a summary conviction and "may not even be considered a criminal offence at a higher court," according to the decision.

Mulligan was also advised she didn't have to notify the commission, which regulates the real estate industry, until it was time to renew her real estate manager's licence.

Mulligan's licence had been renewed most recently in November 2016, prior to her conviction. Her membership in the New Brunswick Real Estate Association was renewed in July 2017.

Mulligan has worked in the real estate industry since 1985 and has held a real estate manager's licence since 1999.

During the history of her licensed activity, Mulligan was not the subject of any complaints filed with the commission, and she was not the subject of discipline by the New Brunswick Real Estate Association

After commission staff learned of Mulligan's conviction and obtained more information, Mulligan was informed on Oct. 2, 2017, that there was a concern about her failure to disclose her criminal record.

Two convictions

During the hearing, when asked by Nicholson if she had another conviction on her record, as was alluded to in the court transcript, neither she nor Hansen would answer, according to the commission.

The commission requested she provide a copy of her criminal record, which she did on Nov. 29. The record showed two convictions. A pardon was granted on a third conviction.

Siew Lan Hong Mulligan is no longer employed with Re/Max Hartford Realty Inc. in Fredericton. (Re/Max Hartford Realty Inc.)

Mulligan advised the commission Dec. 1 that she had resigned from her job at Re/Max Hartford and "she wished to know whether a future application would be accepted or rejected."

In the decision, Nicholson wrote, "It is clear that Ms. Mulligan's lack of disclosure is of concern and reflects on her suitability to hold a licence."

While Mulligan thought the shoplifting conviction was a personal issue, not a professional one, as a real estate manager she was held to a higher standard of behaviour than individuals licensed as salespeople, Nicholson said.

"Shoplifting/theft on the part of a licensee points directly to questionable character in the realm of honesty, integrity and trust," Nicholson wrote.

An issue of confidence

"Ms. Mulligan has direct, unsupervised access to individual's personal properties, as well as commercial buildings. A licence to trade in real estate permits access to properties, and a theft conviction brings a question of confidence to the issuance of the licence."

A real estate manager is licensed to supervise other real estate agents. As described in the provincial legislation, a manager needs to have worked a certain number of years in the industry and have management-related training through the New Brunswick Real Estate Association.

In the decision made Feb. 6, Nicholson said Mulligan was not suitable for a licence under the Real Estate Agents Act and can't reapply for a licence for one year.

Didn't appeal

Rick Hancox, the commission's chief executive officer, said while a person could reapply after that one-year period, "we would have to assess suitability and all the other criteria that go along with granting a licence."

Mulligan was provided the opportunity to appeal but did not do so, Hancox added.

"It's important to know for the public that she's no longer licensed to operate in the real estate industry and, of course, if she does, that is an offence."